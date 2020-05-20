Chamber Event Committee Donates Auction Proceeds to Local Organizations

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce donated $1,600 to two local organizations in Texarkana. The money was raised from a silent auction at the Women in Business Conference in early March. The donation was evenly divided between Domestic Violence Prevention and Haven Homes.

“As a committee, we wanted to help local non-profits, and we heard about the great things these two organizations are doing in Texarkana,” said Rachael Potter, marketing director for Farmers Bank & Trust. The March event welcomed over 250 women and men for a day of learning and networking. “It’s the only women’s event of its kind in Texarkana as far as I know,” said Natalie Haywood, events and communications director for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. “We’re looking forward to another successful conference next year,” she continued.

Trinity Gardner, volunteer and outreach coordinator at Domestic Violence Prevention, said, “The Women in Business Conference has given a voice to our clients. Domestic violence is real and it is here in our community. By spreading the word about domestic violence in our community, it helps break the cycle of violence in our families. Thank you to the committee for choosing us for this donation. It will help keep our shelter operating and meeting our family’s needs.”

“Haven Homes is a 501C (3) faith-based ministry that reaches out to people in our community and surrounding area who struggle with addiction and alcoholism,” said Jeni Eldridge, executive director of Haven Homes. “The Haven Homes’ mission is to bring restoration to broken people through graced-based discipleship. Through our vision, we seek to reach those in pain from addiction. And through God’s grace, help those individuals receive love, joy, hope and healing.”

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private trade association focusing on community and economic development for the greater Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and the donation is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas or 903-792-7191.

