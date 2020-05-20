U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Layne Anderson has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $3,000 per academic year.

Anderson is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. He is the son of Joey and Crystal Anderson. Layne plans to pursue a degree in general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

