CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will provide free, single-dose COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 18 or older via the Spirit of St. Michael Mobile Unit.

The mobile unit can schedule visits to businesses/industry sites and can also provide home visits for those unable to travel.

For additional information, or to schedule a site visit, contact the Spirit of St. Michael at 903-748-8573 for information or with any questions.