CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Expands Access to Life-Changing Orthopedic Care in Texarkana Region

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic – Orthopedics is making it easier than ever for patients across the Texarkana region to access life-changing orthopedic care with the addition of surgeons Ermias Abebe, M.D. and Richard Hilborn, M.D.

“Whether you are high-performing athlete or you are retired and just looking to enjoy playing with your grandchildren, the goal of our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic – Orthopedics team is to get you back to doing the things you love and living your normal life,” said Tim Godfrey, Vice President Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “By adding these two new physicians to our already incredible team, we are growing to meet the needs of this community and help give people their lives back.”

With more than 35 years of experience, Dr. Hilborn is board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in diagnosing and treating patients with injuries and diseases of the bones, joints, muscles, tendons and more. He provides surgical treatment like joint replacement, fracture repair, arthroscopy, as well as care for sports injuries. Dr. Hilborn earned his medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee before interning at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. He finished his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia.

Dr. Abebe is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon with more than 15 years of experience performing surgeries such as joint replacements, repairing fractures, arthroscopy, as well as providing a range of specialized care for sports injuries. Dr. Abebe earned his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina and completed his residency in Orthopedics at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has also completed the Ilzarov Trauma and Orthopedic Mini-Fellowship in Kurgan, Russia, and another in Foot and Ankle Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Dr. Abebe and Dr. Hilborn will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS St. Michael Orthopedic Surgery, located at 2602 St. Michael Dr. Suite 302A, Texarkana, Texas 77503. Clinic appointments with either physician are available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., just call 903.614.5160 or to schedule an appointment.

