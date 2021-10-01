Four States Fair and Carnival Moved to Spring 2022

Advertisement

Four States Fair Grounds held their Annual Fair last spring, and for many in the Texarkana community, the change of dates was received positively. Many expressed that having the fair held in the spring provided better weather conditions, allowing families to enjoy their time at the fair longer and without complaint. But for a select few, their end of summer Annual Fair tradition was dearly missed this August. So when will Texarkana see the next Four States Fair? Mark your calendars for April, because the Annual Fair has its new home every Spring in the Texarkana Area.

When we last spoke to Lisa Garner, Executive Director of Four States Fairgrounds, she announced that the fair will have a permanent home every April. Carnival traditions will be held in April, while large livestock shows will remain in September. These new changes come in part because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as the positive reviews from the community. TXKToday is dedicated to updating the community in regards to changes made to the annual fair, and will announce the date of its return this Spring.