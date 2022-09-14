CNC Machining Course at TC Provides In-Demand Industrial Training

Advertisement



Computer numerical control (CNC) machining is a thriving field that needs skilled workers—workers who desire to create, innovate, and be a part of the evolving manufacturing field. Texarkana College provides a 12-week course that introduces and prepares students to become a CNC machine operator, a CNC machinist apprentice, or a CNC set-up operator. Careers in machining and metal fabrication have a starting pay range of $18 to $25 an hour and provide a base of skills and knowledge for future advancement.

Brandon Washington, Dean of Workforce Education, said TC’s CNC training program provides students an opportunity to learn next-level 3-D printing for metalworking.

“Someone who is trained to use advanced manufacturing tools will have a competitive edge when applying for jobs,” said Washington. “A CNC machine is used to make and recreate parts for industrial machines and several of our local manufacturers are seeking employees ready to operate their CNC equipment.”

Washington said TC’s top priority is to prepare students to enter the workforce with marketable skills that support the training needs of area businesses and industries. TC’s industrial training coordinator, Thomas Holt, stays in close contact with local employers to introduce them to students who complete the program and help match the employer’s needs with students’ skills. Holt says TC’s training equipment is brand-new and provides students opportunities to train on state-of-the-art machines used in advanced manufacturing.

“During the training program, students have access to a CNC lathe and a 5-axis vertical mini mill for training which provides then with versatility to work in many industrial settings,” said Holt. “Students will learn how to enter designs into computer programs that produce blueprints for tools and dies. CNC equipment converts CAD designs into CAM programs that contain instructions for a sequence of cutting-tool operations. Once these programs are developed, CNC machines follow the set of instructions contained in the program to produce the part. Students who train in our program will learn how to operate CNC machines and write CNC programs and will be able to complete either task.”

$200 scholarships are available for the 12-week training course that begins September 19. The course costs $650 and is taught on the Texarkana College campus in the Ledwell Workforce Training Center. The For more information or to register, call 903-823-3270 to speak to a TC program specialist or visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/cnc.

