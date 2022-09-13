Advertisement

David Guss Orr, Sr., died peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at the age of 87. He passed away surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Texarkana after a long battle with cancer and other numerous health issues.

David was born on April 26th, 1935, to Ruby and Guss Orr. He lived in his hometown of Texarkana, Arkansas, his entire life, except the years he spent studying at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and then at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. In 1956, he began his career in automotive sales, following in his father’s footsteps and further forging the path for generations to come. He never fully retired; up until his final weeks, he loved going to work every morning at the family business he had known since he was a boy.

A recipient of both the C.E. Palmer Award and the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, David was a public servant through and through. He served many nonprofits, including St. James Day School (President of the Board), the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce (President), United Way of Greater Texarkana (Campaign Chairman), Salvation Army (board member), Red Cross (board member), and the Caddo Area Council-Boy Scouts of America. He served as the leader of BSA Troop 14 for 25 years and in that time received the Silver Beaver Award and the Order of the Arrow Vigil Award. In June, he was presented with the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award, in recognition of his leadership and service. David was involved in government for many years; he served two terms as an Arkansas state legislator in the House of Representatives and was a Miller County Election Commission Administrator for 25 years. He was active in youth athletics, serving as a little league baseball and soccer coach, as well as serving on the Texarkana Arkansas Baseball Association Board, helping to build the North Park Baseball Complex. Additionally, he was a board member for Texarkana Country Club and Commercial National Bank. He was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church Arkansas, serving as Board Chairman, President of the United Methodist Men, and the head pancake cook.

Recreationally, David loved driving to the western United States and visiting National Parks.

David was a doting and involved father and grandfather, and a steadfast husband. The embodiment of kindheartedness, he was admired and adored by all who knew him. He was the best of us. He will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Jane Miller Orr; his children, David, Jr., and Anita of Round Rock, Jason and wife Johna of Searcy, and Joel of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Alex and Adam Orr of Texarkana, Steven Orr of Indiana, and Chloe Orr of Round Rock TX; his younger brother, Maurice and wife Vicki of Texarkana; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his older siblings, Martha Orr Friedman and Marcus Orr.



Special thanks to all the Doctors, staff, caregivers, friends, family, and Hospice of Texarkana for the exceptional treatment and care David received over the past few years.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas. A Reception will follow at the church.

At the request of the family, please wear a mask at the service. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in David’s honor to Hospice of Texarkana, First United Methodist Church Texarkana Arkansas, or a charity of your choice.

