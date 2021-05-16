Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament Rescheduled

Advertisement

Heavy rains and storms in the forecast for Monday have led tournament officials to reschedule Harvest Regional Food Bank’s Inaugural Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament. Originally scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, May 17th, it will now be held the following Monday, May 24th at Northridge Country Club. All other tournament details remain the same.

“We have been watching the weather closely all week, and knew this was going to be a difficult decision,” says Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Executive Director. “Ultimately, we have to keep our players, volunteers and staff safe.”

Check-in for teams begins at 10:00am, and lunch will be served at 11:30. Tee-off is at 1:00pm, and closing and awards with entertainment by Jake Gathright is at 6:00pm.

Advertisement

2020 was a record year for Harvest as they responded to the COVID-19 crisis. The food bank distributed a record 5.4 million pounds of food, and they adjusted to meet the growing needs in our community by implementing large-scale mobile pantry distribution events, working with school districts to feed children while schools were closed, partnering with local fire and police departments to provide emergency food boxes, and much more.

All proceeds from the tournament will provide critical support for Harvest’s programs and operations. This event is especially vital for the food bank to fill the gap left by the second year of cancelations of its signature events, including Wine & Jazz and Taste of Texarkana, in the face of the pandemic.