Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament Rescheduled

By
Press Release
-
Heavy rains and storms in the forecast for Monday have led tournament  officials to reschedule Harvest Regional Food Bank’s Inaugural Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament. Originally  scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, May 17th, it will now be held the following Monday, May 24th at Northridge  Country Club. All other tournament details remain the same. 

“We have been watching the weather closely all week, and knew this was going to be a difficult decision,” says  Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Executive Director. “Ultimately, we have to keep our players, volunteers and staff  safe.” 

Check-in for teams begins at 10:00am, and lunch will be served at 11:30. Tee-off is at 1:00pm, and closing and  awards with entertainment by Jake Gathright is at 6:00pm. 

2020 was a record year for Harvest as they responded to the COVID-19 crisis. The food bank distributed a  record 5.4 million pounds of food, and they adjusted to meet the growing needs in our community by  implementing large-scale mobile pantry distribution events, working with school districts to feed children  while schools were closed, partnering with local fire and police departments to provide emergency food  boxes, and much more.  

All proceeds from the tournament will provide critical support for Harvest’s programs and operations. This  event is especially vital for the food bank to fill the gap left by the second year of cancelations of its signature  events, including Wine & Jazz and Taste of Texarkana, in the face of the pandemic.

