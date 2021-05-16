Advertisement

Heather Marlene Alexander, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, May 14, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Alexander was born April 11, 1937, in her Grandma Ketterman’s home in Cowley County, Atlanta, Kansas to Horace and Leona Penney. Mrs. Alexander was a jeweler and sold jewelry most of her life. She was working for Kay’s Jeweler’s when she married her husband, Jerry Alexander. Together they owned Alexander’s Jewelers from 1973 until 2001 when the business was sold to her two sons, Van, and David. Marlene was an avid tennis player and a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Penney.

Advertisement

Survivors include her devoted husband of 62 years, Jerry Alexander; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Ida Alexander and Van and Mignon Alexander; four grandchildren, Dustin Alexander and wife Keasha, Ashley Alexander, Mitch Alexander and wife Kelia, and Thomas Alexander; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Alexander, Zayden Alexander, Sadie Alexander and Finn Alexander.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 6470, Texarkana, Texas 75505 or Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75501.