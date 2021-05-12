For the Sake of One Received a $14,140 Grant from the Texas Bar Foundation

Advertisement

For the Sake of One was recently awarded a $14,140 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $22 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar Foundation.

For the Sake of One plans to use the grant funds to renovate our supervised visitation center, providing a safe environment for social workers to oversee visits between parents and children. According to For the Sake of One Executive Director Angela Coston, “For the Sake of One is so thankful for the Texas Bar Foundation’s support of our program to renovate our supervised visitation center and provide a safe environment for social workers to oversee visits between parents and children. The center has not been updated in years and desperately needs some care to offer families the best environment in which to visit. We are honored to be selected as a recipient of this grant and are excited about how it will benefit our community.”

For the Sake of One is a non-profit whose mission is to advocate for the foster care community in Texarkana and the surrounding areas. They do this through five key areas: maintaining the Blessing Boutique for foster, kinship and biological families, encouraging caseworkers, supporting biological parents, recruiting new foster families, and supporting current foster and adoptive families. One way that they support biological parents is through their supervised visitation center (also known as Family Matters) which provides a home-like environment in which children and parents can have court ordered supervised visitation. With this grant, they will be taking out the old carpet to replace it with vinyl plank, updating furniture to ensure it can be disinfected, and buying games and art supplies to encourage positive interaction between parents and children.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (forthesakeofonetexarkana@gmail.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.