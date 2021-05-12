Liberty-Eylau ISD Director of Communications to take Position as Pleasant Grove ISD Director of Operations.

Advertisement

During Pleasant Grove Independent School District’s regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 11, Superintendent Chad Pirtle announced the hiring of Matt Fry, Liberty-Eylau ISD Director of Communications, as their new Director of Operations.

Fry joined the Leopard Family in 2004 as a Teacher in various subjects such as journalism and graphic design. He moved into the Director of Communications role for the district in 2012.

“It is always hard when you lose an employee like Mr. Fry who has been a loyal, dedicated Leopard, but we also recognize that one must grow and expand in this profession. We are excited for Matt as he takes on this new role with PGISD and a little sad because we will miss him greatly,” said Ronnie Thompson, LEISD Superintendent of Schools. “He is an extremely dedicated educator and has a heart devoted to serving students and the greater Texarkana community. Mr. Fry and I serve together on two boards, the Liberty-Eylau Fire Department and FCA. He serves on other community organizations as well.”

“It is obviously bittersweet to leave a place that has been such a huge presence in my life for nearly two decades,” Fry said. “During the past 17 years at Liberty-Eylau I have built relationships with colleagues and students that will last a lifetime. I will always cherish my time and the memories we made here.”

Matt received his Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Texas A&M University- Texarkana and his Master of Science in Educational Technology Leadership from Lamar University. As a member of the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA), Fry has earned “Best in Category” for his designs and marketing campaigns.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter in my career at Pleasant Grove ISD,” Fry added. “Mr. Pritle and the board at Pleasant Grove have a strong vision for the type of school district they want to be and I am glad to help push toward that vision,”

The district will begin the search for a replacement for Matt in the coming weeks.