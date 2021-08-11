Habitat for Humanity Texarkana Awarded 2021 Affiliate of the Year

Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity Texarkana was awarded 2021 Affiliate of the Year at Habitat for Humanity Texas’ Lone Star Summit!

“The team in Texarkana always shows true leadership and vision,” shared Amy Ledbetter Parham, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Texas.

“The board of directors developed a compelling vision to serve more families and acted on it,” continued Parham. “They hired a leader in Mary Wormington, and together, they are doing something great! Their work will change families for future generations. I encourage everyone to check them out and join their mission.”

Advertisement

The award was accepted Tuesday by Mary Wormington, executive director, and Jennifer Seedle, ReStore Manager.

“We are so pleased to win the affiliate of the year. We could not have done it without Habitat for Humanity Texas and the Habitat Texarkana Board of Directors. This is only the beginning,” shared Mary Wormington, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Texarkana.

About Habitat for Humanity Texas:

Habitat for Humanity Texas is dedicated to empowering all 68 Texas local offices carry out the mission of putting God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. We do this though statewide advocacy, training and assistance, resource procurement and disaster preparedness and recovery. For more information about Habitat for Humanity Texas, please visit our website at www.habitattexas.org.