Fast-Track Phlebotomy Course Offered at UA-Hope Campus

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a fast-track phlebotomy course on the Hope campus this fall. The course will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. August 23 to September 20. “UAHT has been approached by various hospitals and healthcare providers about a need for more phlebotomists,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions. “We are offering this special course in an attempt to help meet the need of our healthcare service providers in this difficult time. We are thankful for everything they do for us, and we want to help meet their needs as best we can.”

A phlebotomist is a healthcare professional who draws blood for tests, transfusions, research, or blood donations. The employment of phlebotomists is projected to grow 17 percent by 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood donor centers, and other locations will need phlebotomists to perform bloodwork (BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook).

For more information or to enroll, contact Cassi Steed at cassi.steed@uaht.edu or 870-722-8552.