Habitat for Humanity Texarkana Nominated for Affiliate of the Year

Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity Texas (Habitat Texas) has just announced the nominees for 2021 Affiliate of the Year.

“I am pleased to announce that Habitat Texarkana has been nominated for Affiliate of the Year, to be recognized at the Lone Star Summit,” expressed Amy Ledbetter Parham, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Texas. “This is a small acknowledgement of the amazing work Mary Wormington and her board has undertaken in the past few years to serve the Texarkana community.”

Habitat for Humanity Texas has been supporting local Habitat affiliates (or branches) across Texas since 2005, recognizing outstanding affiliates at the annual Lone Star Summit. Affiliates are nominated for Affiliate of the Year based on their exceptional service to their community and commitment to the mission of Habitat for Humanity throughout the year.

Advertisement

“We are honored to work with Habitat Texarkana and serve their team. They truly are examples to our entire state,” continued Parham.

Despite COVID-19 and rising lumber costs, Habitat Texarkana continued to serve their community, building two new homes over the past year through the help of volunteers and partners. Then, in May, they celebrated the grand opening of their first ever ReStore, which sells donated items to the public at a fraction of the retail price. This will allow them to partner with more local families to build, rehabilitate, and repair safe, affordable housing in Texarkana.

“I’m happily surprised to be nominated, and the HFH Texarkana Volunteer Board is elated. Thank you to Habitat Texas for assisting with a Strategic Plan for Habitat Texarkana three years ago,” shared Mary Wormington, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Texarkana. “We have worked towards the goals but did not anticipate this kind of recognition. We are simply trying to serve our community.”

The winner of the 2021 Affiliate of the Year will be announced August 10th at Habitat Texas’ Lone Star Summit.