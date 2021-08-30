Hurricane Ida Evacuees Make Way into Texarkana

Advertisement

As those living in Louisiana are waking up this morning to see the destruction that Ida left in her wake yesterday, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department issued a statement in regards to those who fled Louisiana and have found refuge in local hotels in our area.

“The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department would like to share some information with our community and our local churches. Our Patrol Division has seen a surge in hurricane evacuees from south Louisiana in our town. They have spoken with some of these evacuees and have found they are having difficulty finding lodging due to the hurricane storm for the next few days. Some evacuees have said Texarkana was the first place they have found available rooms at our hotels.

​Please be mindful of the possible needs of these evacuees. We would also like to ask for our local churches to be prepared, if not already, to house or partner with the community to tend to the needs of the situation if it arises.

​We will keep the community updated on any meaningful information about this situation.

​Thank you, and don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at (903)-798-3130 if you see a need for a police response about this matter.”