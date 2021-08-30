Advertisement

John Wayne Coker, age 76, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Coker was born September 20, 1944 in Fouke, Arkansas to Floyd and Erma Richardson Coker. John was employed with G. E. Railcar for over thirty years. He was a Deacon at Pisgah Baptist Church for nine years. He was treasurer for Independence Cemetery for ten years. John also was a veteran of the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard for six years.

John enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and sharing his produce with neighbors and friends. He was known by his family for being quite the breakfast extraordinaire. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Monica Coker.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Gracie Carper Coker of fifty-five years, one daughter, Melisa Plunk and husband Eugene of Fouke, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Tara Cutchall of Little Rock, Arkansas; Jordan Plunk and wife Brittni of Fouke, Arkansas; Brennan Plunk and wife Shelby of Fouke, Arkansas; four great granddaughters, Nora, Ellie, Meela and Lilly and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P. M. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. James Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 P. M. to 2:00 P. M. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family request that everyone please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Angel Fund Foundation, P. O. Box 6232, Texarkana, Texas 75505 or Independence Cemetery, 4805 MC 43, Fouke, Arkansas 71837.