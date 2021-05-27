Joint Operations Center Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas and Bowie County residents who have been affected by the recent flooding event need to report damages to the State of Texas Department of Emergency Management so that a total damage cost estimate can be calculated.

If you experienced damage due to flooding after May 17, 2021 until the present, please visit https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/ and Click on “May 17-TBD, 2021 Severe Weather”.

The objective of this survey is to identify damages across Texas, to help emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.

Advertisement

For more information about disaster relief, resources and recovery, follow @texarkanaoem on facebook.