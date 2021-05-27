Advertisement

Dorothy Ann McNutt, age 76 of Longview, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Longview. Ms. McNutt was born May 28, 1944 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was a Deli Manager.

She is survived by one daughter and son in law, Deborah and Charles Howard of Longview, Texas.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston, Texas with John Coleman officiating and under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.