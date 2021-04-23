Opportunities, Inc. First Annual Paddle, Hike, Jog, or Bike Virtual Event- May 15, 2021

Advertisement

Kick-off Spring right by staying healthy and active in your own backyard, while also supporting children and adults with developmental disabilities!

The Opportunities, Inc. Paddle, Hike, Jog, or Bike is a unique virtual event that was developed for the safety of our participants, volunteers, staff, partners, and community. Participants take their pick from a 3+ mile hike, 30-minute bike ride or paddle at a local park, or jogging a 5k. All race packs include a custom race medal, shirt, and race bib.

Monies raised from the virtual race will be dedicated to helping fund the cost of a multi-sensory environment for children in the Early Intervention Day Treatment Program.

Sponsored by: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital, Express Employment Professionals, State Bank

Registration Page:

https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/AnyCityAnyState/oppincorgVirtual5k Facebook Event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2716787698572904/?active_tab=about Gyms Offering Classes to Race Participants (Select During Registration)

Sportsplex by Healthcare Express

Spin Class

May 15th @ 10:30 AM

Fit 5:22

CrossFit Class

May 22nd @ 10 AM