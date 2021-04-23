U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Logan Garner has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Garner is a graduate of Arkadelphia High School. He is the son of Brent and Gina Garner. Logan plans to pursue a degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air

Conditioning and Industrial Electricity at UAHT.

