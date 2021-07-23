Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees Approves Kristen Giles for High School Principal

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees approved Kristen Giles for the position of Pleasant Grove High School Principal at their regularly called board meeting on Thursday, July 22. Giles has been with the Pleasant Grove Independent School District for 27 years.

“Kristen Giles is dedicated, enthusiastic, and driven to motivate students and teachers to set the standard of excellence,” said Pleasant Grove ISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “She knows the students, staff, and community and has a foundation of trust with each group. She will continue to provide great leadership to Pleasant Grove High School. Her passion for our district will positively impact the students and staff of Pleasant Grove High School, and I look forward to seeing the great things that will come from high school under her leadership.”

Giles most recently served as the Pleasant Grove High School Assistant Principal. From 2007-2018, Giles helped the district pass three bonds and founded an Education Foundation as the Director of Business and Community Partnerships. Giles has also served as Pleasant Grove Middle School Assistant Principal, an Instructional Technologist, and a teacher for Pleasant Grove ISD. Giles received her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education in Administration from Texas A&M University- Texarkana. Giles has served in numerous community organizations including the Junior League of Texarkana (Past President), Junior Achievement, United Way, Women for the Arts, and is a past board member of the First United Methodist Church in Texarkana, AR. In 2019, Giles received the Texas A&M-Texarkana Distinguished Alumni Award. Giles and her husband, Derick, have twin boys, Clark and Jackson (21).

“Hawk Nation has always been my home, and I am honored to serve as the principal of Pleasant Grove High School,” said Kristen Giles. “My priority is to continue in our mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students by building strong relationships with our students, staff, parents, and community members.”