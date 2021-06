Advertisement

On July 1st , curbside single stream recycling will return Texarkana, Texas. Please help us maintain a successful recycling program by recycling right every day. To learn more, visit www.wm.com/recycling or http://ci.texarkana.tx.us/373/Recycling-Program.

For more information please contact, Lisa Thompson, Public Information Officer and at 903-798-1743 or email lisa.thompson@txkusa.org.

