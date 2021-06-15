Alleged Houston gang member charged with possessing kilos of cocaine in Texarkana

Advertisement

An alleged member of the Houston gang the Vice Lords was allegedly in possession of more than 11 kilograms of powder cocaine during a traffic stop last month.

Dewayne Lamont Dixon Jr., 34, was stopped May 26 while driving a brown Hyundai Tucson with Pennsylvania plates on Interstate 369 for driving five miles over the speed limit by a Texarkana, Texas, police officer. According to a criminal complaint filed in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas, Dixon claimed he was traveling to Pennsylvania to visit family.

“When I searched for information about Dixon using my computer, I found that he was flagged as a member of the Vice Lords gang in Houston,” the complaint states. “When I asked him about his gang membership, he admitted that he had tattoos associated with the Vice Lords gang and that he was previously affiliated with that gang.”

Dixon allegedly gave the officer permission to search the Tuscon. While searching, the officer allegedly noticed tools in the vehicle which could be used to remove parts in order to hide contraband. The officer removed panels on which he observed tool marks and allegedly found six vacuum sealed packages of suspected cocaine. Another panel allegedly revealed four additional packages.

Two cell phones and a laptop found in the Tuscon were seized.

If convicted of possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine, Dixon faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine up to $10 million.

