Sparklight® Awards $1,000 Grant to 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center

Advertisement

Sparklight®, a member of the Cable One family of brands, recently awarded a $1,000 grant to 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which launched in January 2021. Through this program, the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants earlier this summer to 30 nonprofit organizations across its 24-state footprint.

1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, which provides pregnancy resources for expectant and new parents, received a grant from Sparklight to help provide incentives for 20 dads participating in its Dad Program. The program is designed to encourage and empower new and expectant dads to be actively involved in the pregnancy/parenting of their child as well as a become positive role model to them.

“Any time a parent is actively involved in a child’s life it has a lasting impact on that child and family and ultimately the community,” said Kristie Wright, 1stChoice Pregnancy Resource Center Executive Director. “So many men do not feel as if they are welcomed into the role of fatherhood. If our classes can encourage just a few men to proudly stand as dads and be dedicated to their children, the impact will be exponential. This grant allows us to provide items such as books, mementos, dad-focused baby clothing, etc. to encourage them each week.”

Advertisement

The Charitable Giving Fund, which will annually award $200,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Clearwave®, ValuNet Fiber and Hargray), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

Nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for fall 2021 grants will open between October 1 – 31, 2021.

“Through our support of these nonprofit organizations, we are helping to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include: