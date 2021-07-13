Construction Work Scheduled for Moores Lane for a Few Weeks

Advertisement

Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) work crews will be making repairs to and resurfacing the main traffic lanes of Farm to Market Road 2240 (Moores Lane) between FM 559 (Richmond Road) and FM 1397 (Summerhill Road) during the next few weeks. Work is expected to begin Monday, July 19 and possibly last through Thursday, Aug. 5, or until work is completed.

Motorists that use FM 2240 should expect and plan for delays between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursday each week while the work is being conducted. Alternate travel routes should be used if possible. Also, the work schedule can change daily or weekly due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.