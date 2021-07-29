Sparklight® Awards $5,000 Grant to Habitat for Humanity Texarkana

Advertisement

Sparklight®, a member of the Cable One family of brands, recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity Texarkana through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which launched in January 2021. Through this program, the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants earlier this summer to 30 nonprofit organizations across its 24-state footprint.

Habitat for Humanity Texarkana, which brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope for people in need, received the grant from Sparklight to help fund its critical repairs program, a part of its bigger Aging in Place Habitat for Humanity program aimed at helping senior citizens stay in their homes as they age.

“Habitat for Humanity Texarkana works with the community to bring strength, stability and self-reliance to our communities through an expanded array of housing solutions, including work on existing homes such as critical home repairs, home preservation, and more,” said Mary Wormington, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Texarkana. “Thanks to this grant, we can help our growing elder population stay in their homes even as they age and make sure it’s safe for them to do so.”

The Charitable Giving Fund, which will annually award $200,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Clearwave®, ValuNet Fiber and Hargray), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

Nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for fall 2021 grants will open between October 1 – 31, 2021.

“Through our support of these nonprofit organizations, we are helping to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date the company has donated more than 1,500 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.

Partnering with EmbraceRace, a national organization dedicated to creating tools, resources, and networks to promote a movement of child and adult racial justice advocates.

Supporting the mission of Special Olympics Arizona, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2021, the company will have planted 110,000 trees in its markets and national forests.

Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.

For more information about Sparklight’s Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.