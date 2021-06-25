Texarkana Awarded Two TXDOT Sidewalk Grants

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas was recently awarded $5,152,402 for sidewalk improvements along College Drive and North Robison Road as a part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program. Overall, the Texas Transportation Commission approved funding for 16 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program projects from across the state valued at approximately $25.7 million.

The first award includes bicycle and pedestrian sidewalk infrastructure improvements along College Drive from Robison Road to U.S. 71 (State Line Ave). This project will also include bike and pedestrian signalization improvements at Texas Boulevard.

The second project includes pedestrian sidewalk infrastructure improvements along both sides of North Robison Road from Bright Street to Richmond Road. The proposed improvements will include crosswalks and improvements to multiple existing signals allowing pedestrians to safely cross heavily trafficked roadways. Additional improvements include sidewalks along West 15th street and Milam Street, from Robison Road to Theron Jones Elementary.

“We are excited to receive this funding and partner with TXDOT to improve the pedestrian infrastructure in our community,” said David Orr, Interim City Manager. “The fact that Texarkana received two of the sixteen awards statewide is a testament to our incredible staff and consultants that worked on these projects.”

The two awarded sidewalk projects originated from Texarkana’s 2018 Regional Active Transportation Plan completed by the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization and both ranked in the top ten projects. The plan can be found on the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization’ s website at www.texarkanampo.org.

Interim Planning & Community Development Director, Vashil Fernandez, is looking forward to the infrastructure upgrades as well.

“As part of the public feedback process for the City’s neighborhood planning efforts, improved sidewalks have consistently scored as a top priority,” Fernandez said. “We look forward to the impact this funding will make for our community.”

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division (PTN) manages TxDOT’s statewide TA program and will be working locally with Atlanta District along with the City of Texarkana to implement the grants. Construction is anticipated to begin during the Summer of 2023.

For more information, contact Lisa Thompson at lisa.thompson@txkusa.org or (903) 798-1743.