The Muses Brings Family-Friendly Cabaret-Style Performance to Regional Arts Center

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council is bringing a professional cabaret-style troupe of vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists to the Regional Arts Center with The Muses: “Broken Standards”: Fascinating Rhythm on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door, $25 prior to the event and $10 for students. The concert is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation.

TRAHC will give out its 2021 TRAHC Hero awards prior to the concert at 6:45 p.m.

The Muses performance troupe, based in Hot Springs, Ark., blends vastly different musical styles in unexpected ways. Broken Standards juxtaposes early Western European music and early American big band and jazz standards, representing the origin of opera and the birth of jazz.

“Broken Standards”: Fascinating Rhythm brings a 30-person group to the Regional Arts Center’s Cabe Hall, featuring a mixed choral ensemble led by nine professional soloists, a dance trio, and musicians playing piano, keyboard, violin, flute, trombone and percussion.

“We love the Muses because they make past classics and varied music styles accessible to a new generation of listeners,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC’s interim executive director. “This is a family-friendly show, and it’s a great evening of entertainment that will give people of all ages a taste of these iconic styles of music.”

The concert features selections by composers G.F. Handel, A. Vivaldi, J.S. Bach, H. Purcell, Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Kurt Weill. The show runs 90 minutes and will include an intermission.

For tickets, call TRAHC at (903) 792-8681.