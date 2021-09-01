Man accused of molesting 9-year-old girl charged with aggravated sex assault in Bowie County

Advertisement

A man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in Bowie County in 2015 has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jose Aguilera-Garcia, 39, is accused of touching the girl at a residence in Texarkana, Texas, during a time period when he was dating an adult relative of her’s, according to a probable cause document. The victim is now 15 and reported the alleged abuse earlier this year.

The girl allegedly told investigators the house was near Texarkana College and that she was sleeping on the floor while visiting. The girl reported that she was asleep when she felt someone touching her and turned to find it was Aguilera-Garcia. The girl said she “froze up” during the abuse and was afraid to report it when it occurred.

Aguilera-Garcia has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. If convicted he faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison. He is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

His case is currently pending before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

