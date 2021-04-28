U of A Hope-Texarkana Commencement to be Held May 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Advertisement

The 2021 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana commencement ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. in Hempstead Hall on the Hope Campus. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines and provide a safe experience for everyone involved, UAHT will provide each graduate with two tickets to the ceremony this year. Graduates will receive

their tickets when they pick up their cap and gown. Children ages three and under are not required to have a ticket.

Handicap parking is available in the two parking lots nearest Hempstead Hall. There is also a drop-off point under the awning at the front doors of the building.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the UAHT YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For more information, call 870-777-5722.