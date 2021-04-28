Advertisement

Roy Dean Epps, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, April 26, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Epps was born January 1, 1949, in Clarksville, Texas and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was an employee of RRAD and then transferred to Ammunition as a Motor Vehicle Operator out of McAlester, Oklahoma. He then retired after 34 years of service.

Roy was quite the outdoorsman and always looked forward to hunting and spending time at deer camp in Red River County with family and friends where he served as organizer and an excellent cook.

Advertisement

Roy loved hanging out at Epps Reel Inn, the family cabin at Lake Greeson. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed quality time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Christine Epps.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Rebecca Epps; three sons, Dedrick Epps and Wendy of Hooks, Texas, Josh Epps and wife Stacy of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Brandon Epps of Conway, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Tanner, Leanna, Madison, Hunter, Brooklynn, Gracie, Rowe and Sam; one brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Elizabeth Epps; one niece Dollie Epps and one nephew, Edward Alan Epps along with other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Reverend Father Justin S. Braun officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.