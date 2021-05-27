University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Team Wins National Awards

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department was selected as a winner of two awards at the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition in Atlanta, Georgia. The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest educational advertising competition in the country. This year, over 2,000 entries were received from over one thousand colleges and universities from all fifty states and several foreign countries.

The College Relations team consisting of Casey Curtis, Communications Coordinator, and Caley Pennington, Graphic and Web Design Coordinator, won the Gold Award for the “Program Spotlight Magazine” and the Merit Award for the “UAHT Chancellor Search Website.”

“Connecting current and future students with potential jobs, job responsibilities, and salaries of the programs we offer was the goal of creating the Program Spotlight Magazine,” said Curtis. “The magazine has turned out to be a favorite piece for our recruiters. It helps them connect the dots between our programs of study and how they connect to the real world. Many times, students don’t realize how many good high-paying jobs are out there that they can train for right here at UAHT, and this magazine helps open their eyes to those jobs.”

UAHT recently finished an almost year-long chancellor search. As a part of the search, the College Relations Department built a dedicated website to aid in the process. “We built the chancellor search website as a part of the plan to attract quality candidates to apply and to help them have a one-stop-shop to learn about the College and the southwest, AR area,” said Curtis. “The site served as a place for candidates to find the position profile, learn about the search process, and see highlights about UAHT and the Hope and Texarkana region. The website turned out to be a great tool for the search process as it generated traffic from eight countries, one U.S. Territory, and three-hundred-seven cities. More importantly, it helped the college in acquiring a world-class applicant pool for the position.”

“We are thankful to have received these two awards. It’s nice to work for an institution that allows us to use our creativity to help build a brighter future for our students and community. Our department plans to continue doing everything we can to make UAHT a bright spot in our region,” said Curtis.