Wake Village 2021 National Night Out

Last year was a terrible year and we all had to stay home. We didn’t get to enjoy our National Night Out in Wake Village. Well…consider this our COVID COMEBACK YEAR! We are going to show our community that we are still here and going strong! Bring the whole family to King Park for a breath of fresh air and visit with our local businesses and organizations to show them that you are still supporting them and they will do the same in return!

There will be all sorts of festivities including games for the kids, live entertainment on stage and door prizes to be given away. Mark your calendars, set up a reminder on your phone, post a note on the fridge…whatever it takes for you to be there with us at King Park on October 5th from 6:00pm until 8:30pm! Even though Covid-19 caused a lot of damage, crime did not stop so we need to stop it and together is the first step!