Downtown Walking Tour focuses on the Victorian Obsession with Death

With cooler weather arriving, now is the perfect time for an outdoor tour. Join the Texarkana Museums System for the latest Twilight Tour, Death and Dying in the Victorian Era on Friday, October 15 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Museum of Regional History, 219 N. State Line Avenue. Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. For more information, call 903-793-4831.

Death and Dying in the Victorian Era, an evening walking tour of downtown Texarkana, featuring sites that relate to the Victorian Era’s burial procedures. An exhibit about 19th Century mourning customs at the P. J. Ahern Home will cap off the tour.

“We will have the Ahern Home parlor set up in the style of a Victorian Era house of mourning,” explains TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “The Victorians had dozens of rules governing how to mourn properly and how to handle a deceased loved one. The exhibit will include some slightly strange items such as hair jewelry and locally made coffins.”

TMS Living History Performers will greet guests at select stops on the tour and share some strange facts and historical oddities.

“One of the best parts of our Twilight Tour series are the performances by our Living History troupe,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “History is just more fun when shared through a skit or monologue.”

The tour will begin at the Museum of Regional History, 219 N. State Line Avenue and finish with a tour of the exhibit at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street, in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House, and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about these or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org or find us on Facebook.

