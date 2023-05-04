Lomax Named 2023 UA Texarkana Campus TRiO Achiever

Advertisement

Autumn Lomax of Texarkana, Arkansas, has been selected as the 2023 TRiO Achiever/Hall of Fame Recipient at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Texarkana Campus.

During her time at UAHT, Lomax has received an Edge Award, been named to the Vice Chancellor’s List, the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, and the TRiO Achiever Award. Autumn also served as a tutor for TRiO Student Support Services.

“I usually am quite shy, but TRiO helped bring me out of my comfort zone,” said Lomax. “Since joining TRiO, I have begun serving others more, found my leadership skills, and became a part of something much bigger than myself.”

Advertisement

After graduation from UAHT, Autumn plans to transfer to the University of Central Arkansas and major in Chemistry with a Pharmacy concentration and a Spanish minor.

Please join the UAHT family in congratulating Autumn Lomax on her accomplishment!

For more information about TRiO Student Support Services at UAHT, contact Bryan Smith at 870-722-8248 or bryan.smith@uaht.edu.

Pictured left to right: Yajaira Dominguez, TRiO Administrative Assistant; Autumn Lomax, TRiO Achiever; and Keosha Gulley, TRiO Education Specialist

