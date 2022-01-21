Lovell’s Taco Bus: Best Hidden Taco Spot in Texarkana

Advertisement



If you haven’t had the chance to make your way to Lovell’s Taco Bus here in Texarkana, we can say with certainty that you are missing out. Owners Lance and Stacee Lovell have taken ordinary street tacos, and reinvented them with creative flavors that are melt in your mouth good!

Lovell’s isn’t new to the Texarkana area. In fact, over the years Lance and Stacee have moved around the area starting with snow cones and moving on to sandwiches, and on a whim they decided to try tacos one day. “Ever since we started cooking tacos, no one has wanted anything else. It stuck, and our community seems to like it,” said Lance. “We are dreaming big with plans to hopefully use the building next to us to do snow cones during the summer months, but we are starting small right now. We also have plans to eventually expand our hours into the evening to serve our customers even more throughout the day,” said Lance.

Lance has hopes in the future to move towards more lean and healthy meals, but is enjoying his time serving up some of the best tacos around. “I guess you can say I started cooking whenever my parents would leave for the day. I would just go into the kitchen and start messing around,” Lance joked. “I believe you have almost have to fail until you reach your way to the top. It’s all trial and error, and we’ve found our groove,” said Lance.

Lovell’s Taco Bus has found a nice permanent home in the Pleasant Grove area located within minutes from local schools including Pleasant Grove Elementary, Pleasant Grove High School and Morriss Elementary. Located at 5535 Pleasant Grove Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503, the taco bus has a nice location with outdoor covered seating, and a large parking lot for visitors. “This location has been great to us so far. It has a lot less traffic (Lovell’s used to be located off 59) which has us and our customers feeling safe, and it provides a laid back location for our customers to enjoy their food,” said Stacee. “We also see a lot of our old customers from the LE area, and we have made some new customers here in the Pleasant Grove area. Our customers are amazing and we love being able to serve them,” said Stacee.

The bus that started it all was originally going to be used as a personal camper for the family, but has turned into much more with their own family business. “We started this with the idea of traveling with our family, but it has turned into a business that we love,” said Lance. Lovell’s is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10AM-2PM. Their street tacos are to die for and TXKToday highly recommends the 1/2 chicken and 1/2 steak taco option, but their quesadillas are also a must try! To follow the Lovell Taco Bus you can visit their Facebook page for more information and to see what they are cooking up next!

