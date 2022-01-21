Matthew Hardy

Advertisement

Matthew Paul Hardy went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 19, 2022.

Matthew was born on April 13, 1984 in Texarkana to Paul and Rosemary Hardy. He was a graduate of Arkansas Senior High School and the University of Arkansas. Matthew achieved his Eagle Scout while still in high school. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity and participated in Leadership Texarkana. Most importantly, Matthew was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church where he was the leader of the usher team. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved duck hunting with friends and family at Clear Lake and Lost Prairie. Matthew’s favorite place was Trail Ranch, where he worked and could enjoy the beauty and solace of God’s creation. Matthew loved the Lord, and his faith was demonstrated through his love of people. He loved his family and his favorite role was uncle. Matthew had a big heart and was exceptionally kind.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lorene and Paul Hardy and Sidney and Penny Smith.

Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Claire Ulmer Hardy; his parents, Rosemary and Paul Hardy of Texarkana; sister, brother-in-law, and nieces, Susan Hardy Owens and James, Sallis and Emma James Owens of Texarkana; aunt Susan Hardy Kull of Dallas, cousins, Emily and Rob Manaco of Plano, Texas; his mother and father-in-law, Sylvia and John Ulmer of Texarkana; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brooke Ulmer Waller and Scott of Texarkana, Crystal Ulmer Golightly and Dave of Vero Beach, Florida; nieces and nephews, Caleb and Cari Beth Wilder, Hannah Wilder, Abby Waller, Jackson Golightly, and John Wyatt Golightly; along with many friends and family.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at First United Methodist Church Texarkana, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Haven Homes, 1707 W. 7th St, Texarkana, TX 75501 or FUMC, 400 E. 6th St, Texarkana, AR 71854.

