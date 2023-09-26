Main Street Texarkana Presents: Oktoberfest On The Line

Sponsor

This year Main Street Texarkana will be hosting Oktoberfest On the Line, Saturday, October 14th from 1PM-9PM. “This year we are so proud to announce that Oktoberfest will be hosting our Oktoberfest On the Line with some incredible guests, food, and musical entertainment. This year we will have craft beers from our local Four States Fermenters, as well as live music by the Dustin Perkins Band and their opener Sawyer Guymon. There will also be food from around the area, tons of vendors, and lots of family friendly activities for young children and adults to do throughout the event,” says Ina McDowell, Director of Main Street Texarkana.

“We are so excited to be coming down to play in Texarkana. The Dustin Perkins Band has become sort of an overnight success story after 20 years of playing. Dustin considers his music a mix of southern soul with high energy and meaningful lyrics. Sawyer Guymon is a sixteen year old out of Oklahoma who comes from a musical family who wrote, sang and played everything but the drums on his new album. We’re excited for him to come out and open for the Dustin Perkins Band for Oktoberfest,” said Jason Smith of Overdrive Entertainment and member of Dustin Perkins Band.

“Main Street’s Oktoberfest on the Line is one of Main Street’s biggest efforts to bring the community together, especially in our Downtown to celebrate our shared history. With this event we want to celebrate the unity and shared history between Texarkana and Arkansas and what Downtown means as a whole. Having this background of two states coming together really allows us to come together with good food and drinks. We are extremely excited to have live music throughout the entire show with our two headliners, while also providing the kids something to do with our kindergarten section. Honestly, the purpose of this whole event is to bring people together and to celebrate being members of the Texarkana area,” said Jacob Hill, Board Director of Main Street Texarkana.

Oktoberfest will also include Oktoberfest style east, on the line, craft beer, shopping, live music, and more. Sponsors for this year’s Oktoberfest include: Imagine the Possibilities Tours of downtown buildings available for lease or sale with Main Street Texas. Also, artists, musicians and downtown businesses open late with specials for the night. Young Professionals will also have a Destination Downtown. Sponsors include: Commercial National Bank–Presenting Sponsor, Kindergarten Kids Area–Ledwell, Music sponsors–Farmers Bank and Texarkana Emergency Center(see below for featured music info), Biergarten–Southern Insurance, Concessions—Cafe’ Lucille, Mercantile Lane–Total Medical Supply, and Munich on Main Sponsor–Express Employment Services.

Tickets for Oktoberfest will cost $10 for anyone over the age of 12. If you are over 21 and want to enjoy beer garden tickets will cost $20. To buy tickets online click HERE.