Impala Driver Charged In Texarkana Hit & Run Crash With Cement Truck

TEXARKANA, Texas–A felony charge has been leveled against a man accused of leaving his disabled car in the road and running from the scene last week in Texarkana after ignoring a red light and colliding into a cement truck that ended up on its side.

Quinton Rashad Brown, 28, of Lewisville, Ark., was allegedly driving a gray Chevrolet Impala through the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Texas Blvd. midday on April 25 in Texarkana, Texas, when he hit the cement truck being driven by a Red River Ready Mix employee, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brown allegedly ran from the scene on foot without checking on the welfare of the truck driver, who was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of suspected back and shoulder injuries. A passenger in the Impala allegedly told police that she only knew the Impala’s driver as “Rashad” and did not have a photo of him.

Aaron Ragland, an investigator with the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office, alerted members of the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. that Brown had been spotted at Wadley Regional Medical Center in downtown Texarkana and that he’d been seen leaving as a passenger in a blue Dodge Charger.

With Ragland following the Charger, marked units pulled it over on Oak St. near Kidtopia park.

Brown allegedly was “screaming” that he fled the scene because he didn’t have a driver’s license and feared he might have a warrant.

Brown was released the day after his arrest on a $15,000 bond. If convicted of leaving the scene of an accident, he faces six months to two years in a state jail.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.