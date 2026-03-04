Main Street Texarkana to Award $26,000 in Loans and Grants to Downtown Businesses

SPONSOR

Main Street Texarkana will present three rounds of financial assistance to downtown businesses and the city on Wednesday, March 4, totaling $26,000 in investments.

The presentations begin at 10:00 a.m. with Main Street awarding $11,000 to Southern Grace Baby Boutique and Event Venue, located at 120 E. Broad Street, for business expansion. The funds are part of the Heart of Downtown Revolving Loan program, which launched earlier this year to provide 0% interest loans to small businesses in the Main Street District. Prodigy Life at 200 E. Broad and Los Tacos at 422 N. State Line Avenue are also receiving loans through the program for business projects.

At 10:30 a.m., Main Street will present a $5,000 Downtown Revitalization grant to G.Q. Look, located at 213 East Broad Street.

The final presentation at 11:00 a.m. will award a $5,000 Downtown Revitalization grant to the city of Texarkana, Arkansas. The grant will help cover costs for repairing the back wall of the historic Arkansas Municipal Auditorium at the corner of East 3rd and Walnut Streets.

All three check presentations are open to the public. For more information, contact Ina McDowell at 903-278-6441 or visit mainstreettexarkana.org.