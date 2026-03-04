No-Collateral Home Repair Loans Available for Arkansas Homeowners in 30 Counties

SPONSOR

Communities Unlimited is offering affordable home repair loans to homeowners in 30 Arkansas counties as spring and summer approach.

The Home Repair Loan Program provides financing of up to $3,500 with a two-year term, 10% APR, and affordable monthly payments. The program is designed to help low- to moderate-income homeowners complete necessary repairs before extreme heat arrives.

Eligible counties include Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clay, Cleveland, Columbia, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Greene, Hempstead, Jackson, Lafayette, Lee, Lincoln, Little River, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Nevada, Ouachita, Poinsett, Prairie, St. Francis, Union, and Woodruff.

Funds can be used for various home improvements and repairs, including HVAC system repairs or replacements, leaking roof repairs, flooring replacement, mold remediation, and other maintenance needs.

No collateral or credit history is required, though proof of on-time payments may be requested. Applicants must provide proof of homeownership and meet a maximum debt-to-income ratio of approximately 40%.

Homeowners can apply online at Communities Unlimited’s website. For more information or assistance, contact Consumer Loan Officer Jesse Saldana at 956-431-8848 or jesse.saldana@communitiesu.org.

Communities Unlimited is a nonprofit organization founded in 1975 that operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, serving more than 1,300 rural communities.

