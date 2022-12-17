Make Your Way Down to Christmas On Main

Advertisement

Make sure you take the time today to visit Downtown Texarkana in front of the Perot Theater for a Very Merry Christmas On Main Event! Families can enjoy iceskating, movies, arts & crafts, shopping, food and more!

“With Christmas Downtown they always do an incredible job each year. They always tie in everything with the existing landscapes, and the activities they have for the families are always excellent,” said Manuel Western who came downtown with his wife Hannah, and children Zeke and Bella.

Advertisement

Throughout the day today families can enjoy several movies including: The Polar Express, Elf and It’s A Wonderful Life. Children and adults can try out iceskating (just $5 per skater), and anyone can visit several local food trucks for hot coffee or several fried or BBQ food options!

The Christmas Festivities will go throughout the day, but skating ends at 8PM TONIGHT!