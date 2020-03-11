Malone Named Member of United States Chamber TPM Academy

Advertisement

Michael Malone, President of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been selected to be a member of the Total Pipeline Management (TPM) Academy sponsored by the United States Chamber of Commerce. Malone is one of only 30 business and community leaders to be selected in the state of Texas to participate in this program. The TPM Academy trains business, workforce, and economic development leaders on the TPM approach, a demand-driven strategy to create real career pathways for students and workers with talent pipelines aligned to dynamic business needs.

The TPM Academy is an in-person training, facilitated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, for state and local chambers, business association and economic development agency leaders, as well as employers, to learn to drive partnerships with their education and training providers based on industry need. Graduates of the TPM Academy become members of a national network of workforce development leaders and TPM practitioners.

Malone has been the president of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce since March 2016, and has served in similar positions in Florida, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. He is a nationally certified Chamber professional by the United States Chamber of Commerce as well as also holding state certifications in Illinois and Florida. Serving chambers for over 32 years, he is a graduate of West Virginia University with a master’s degree in Education, Leadership West Virginia and presently participates in the Red River Leadership Institute. He is married to Cindy Malone with two children, Dr. Sabrina Malone Jenkins and Jason Malone, JD.