Arkansas High School – Congratulations to Elizabeth “Gracie” Pendergraft and Katie Wardlow for receiving the Good Citizenship Award presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The award is intended to encourage and recognize the qualities of good citizenship.

Each year, DAR presents one or two awards to seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Pictured l-r: Elizabeth Pendergraft, Audrey Wright (AHS counselor), and Katie Wardlow.

