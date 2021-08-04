Man accused of stealing pure bred puppy and elderly woman’s wallet

Advertisement

A man who allegedly stole a valuable pure bred American Bulldog puppy from a breeder’s home in Texarkana, Texas, is also charged in a separate case connected to the theft of an elderly woman’s wallet and credit cards.

Alan Dexter Owens Jr., 35, is accused of going onto property on June 30 in Texarkana, Texas, on Skylark Drive where a professional breeder and her husband were keeping American Bulldog puppies. Owens allegedly drove away in a black Dodge Avenger without a license plate, a probable cause document alleges.

One of the breeders told police that she chased Owens and he stopped to tell her that his brother stole the dog and he was trying to return it. Rather than give back the puppy, Owens allegedly fled down McKnight Road with the puppy still in the car. Owens allegedly stopped a second time and dropped the puppy of the car window.

The breeder was able to provide a photo of the Dodge Avenger to police and described the driver as having tattoos on both arms and his neck and an injury to one eye.

The photo of the car provided by the breeder matched the description of a vehicle used several days prior in a credit card abuse case involving a 69-year-old woman. The woman reported June 27 that while checking out of the garden center at Lowe’s next to the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road, she was approached by a man who was “pushy” and insisted on helping her load items into her car.

By the time she arrived home, the elderly woman was receiving notifications that her credit and debit cards were being used to make purchases at an auto parts store, Walmart and area hotels. She discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. Investigators with the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department reviewed video surveillance from the shopping center and identified the Dodge Avenger in the parking lot.

Owens was also the person who allegedly used the woman’s credit card at Walmart to purchase phones, speakers, jewelry and more.

Owens allegedly confessed to stealing the puppy during an interview with police July 2.

“I pulled into a driveway, I seen a puppy, I know I shouldn’t have touched it, but it was so cute,” Owens allegedly told investigators.

Owens is facing charges of theft of property and credit/debit card abuse involving an elderly person. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.