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Man Allegedly Brought Viagra, Sex Aids To Meet Up With Minor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 78-year-old man allegedly brought Viagra and a sexual

aid with him on Wednesday to a Texarkana house where he believed he was

meeting an 11-year-old girl for sex.

David Walter Keggan Jr. was being detained by several people when people

responded to a call Wednesday at a residence in the 2400 block of 9th St.,

according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses at the house reportedly

told police Keggan was seeking to have sex with a mother and her juvenile

daughter.

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One of the witnesses, Alex Rosen, listed in the affidavit is known for

setting up online sting operations without law enforcement involvement as

the leader of the “Predator Poachers” vigilante group.

Keggan allegedly thought he was meeting a girl for sex and had brought

erectile dysfunction medication and a “penis pump” along with him, the

affidavit said. Following Keggan’s arrest, a search of his cell phone

allegedly revealed 27 images of naked children. Investigators allegedly

recovered the pump, the medication and a box containing “several penile

constriction rings,” the affidavit said.

Keggan allegedly admitted that he had offered to perform oral sex on the

child, “If she wanted me to.”

In a voicemail message recording, Keggan allegedly said, “I know how to do

you,” and that he “isn’t one of these kids in high school.”

Keggan has been charged with online solicitation of a minor and with

possession of child pornography.

He is currently free on bonds totaling $300,000.

If convicted of online solicitation of a minor or of possessing child

pornography, Keggan faces two to 20 years in prison on each count.