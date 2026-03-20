Man Allegedly Brought Viagra, Sex Aids To Meet Up With Minor
TEXARKANA, Texas–A 78-year-old man allegedly brought Viagra and a sexual
aid with him on Wednesday to a Texarkana house where he believed he was
meeting an 11-year-old girl for sex.
David Walter Keggan Jr. was being detained by several people when people
responded to a call Wednesday at a residence in the 2400 block of 9th St.,
according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses at the house reportedly
told police Keggan was seeking to have sex with a mother and her juvenile
daughter.
One of the witnesses, Alex Rosen, listed in the affidavit is known for
setting up online sting operations without law enforcement involvement as
the leader of the “Predator Poachers” vigilante group.
Keggan allegedly thought he was meeting a girl for sex and had brought
erectile dysfunction medication and a “penis pump” along with him, the
affidavit said. Following Keggan’s arrest, a search of his cell phone
allegedly revealed 27 images of naked children. Investigators allegedly
recovered the pump, the medication and a box containing “several penile
constriction rings,” the affidavit said.
Keggan allegedly admitted that he had offered to perform oral sex on the
child, “If she wanted me to.”
In a voicemail message recording, Keggan allegedly said, “I know how to do
you,” and that he “isn’t one of these kids in high school.”
Keggan has been charged with online solicitation of a minor and with
possession of child pornography.
He is currently free on bonds totaling $300,000.
If convicted of online solicitation of a minor or of possessing child
pornography, Keggan faces two to 20 years in prison on each count.