Ruth Hesser

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May 2, 1934 – March 19, 2026

Ruth Burnitt Hesser, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 19, 2026, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Hesser was born May 2, 1934, in Kinder, Louisiana, to Edward and Agnes Burnitt. She was a homemaker, member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church where over the years she taught five adult Sunday school classes and one children’s Sunday school class. She was a past president of the United Methodist Women and past president of the Daisy Garden Club.

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Mrs. Hesser was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Hesser; one son, James R. Hesser Jr.; and by five siblings, Abner Burnitt, Edward Burnitt, Mildred Bell, Delores Hines and John “Tooty” Burnitt.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Owney and husband Bill of Texarkana, Texas, Cynthia Tekeser of St. Louis, Missouri; one son, the Rev. Dr. Laurence Hesser and wife Sandra of New Tazewell, Tennessee; one sister, Rose Swain; one brother, Bobby Burnett; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Farrington, Calvin (Rebekah) Hesser, Claire Davis, Jonathan (Katie) Hesser, Alyssa (Jonathan) Justice, Nicholas (Emily) Bennington and Michael Tekeser; and five great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 27, 2026, at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Gantz officiating. Private Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 Moores Ln., Texarkana, TX 75503

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Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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