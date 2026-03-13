Man Arrested With 15 Pounds Of Weed And Seven Guns, Cops Say

SPONSOR

ASHDOWN, Ark–A man accused of driving with 15 pounds of marijuana and seven guns, some of them loaded, while traveling through Ashdown last month has been charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in Little River County.

Jeffery Scott Russett, 40, of Texarkana, Texas, was pulled over by an Arkansas state trooper shortly before 8 a.m.. on Feb. 27, according to a probable cause affidavit. Russett was allegedly driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe while his driver’s license was suspended and the trooper reportedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the SUV.

The trooper allegedly found a plastic bag containing 15 pounds of marijuana in the car along with seven firearms, some of which were loaded, the affidavit said. Russett allegedly told the trooper that he had the guns because he had recently “been shooting” and that he intended to deliver the marijuana to someone at the Ashdown Motel, the affidavit said.

SPONSOR

Russett is currently free on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Russett told Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir at his initial court appearance March 3 that he intends to hire Texarkana lawyer Jason Horton to represent him, according to records.

Russett is scheduled to return to court next week.

If convicted of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, Russett faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison. If found guilty of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, he faces three to ten years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both.