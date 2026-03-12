Texas Education Freedom accounts now open, but options limited in Bowie County

SPONSOR

Applications are now open for the Texas Education Freedom Account program, a new state-funded initiative that provides families up to $10,474 per year for private school tuition and educational expenses. But for families in Bowie County, the choices are slim, and early enrollment numbers suggest a cautious local response.

The program, which launched its application window on February 4, 2026, allows eligible Texas families to direct state funds toward approved private schools for the 2026–27 school year. Statewide, more than 2,200 private schools have signed up to participate, with the heaviest concentrations in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin.

In Bowie County, just four schools have currently made the approved list: St. James Day School, serving pre-K through 8th grade; Grace Place, a pre-K program; Bethel Adventist Church School, covering kindergarten through 8th grade; and Cardinal Academy, also a pre-K program. None offer a full high school track, leaving older students without a local private option under the program.

State data shows that only 713 students have applied across the entire Region 8 Education Service Center area, which spans a wide swath of northeast Texas. Within Bowie County, the numbers break down modestly: 34 applicants from Pleasant Grove ISD and 32 from Texarkana ISD. Districts with fewer than 30 applicants were not included in the state’s reporting.

The relatively low uptake locally may reflect several factors, such as limited awareness of the new program, the small number of approved local schools, or families still weighing whether the available options meet their needs. Despite slower starts in some rural counties, over 163,000 applications have been submitted across Texas as of this week. This significantly exceeds the initial funding capacity for approximately 100,000 students.

To participate, schools must hold accreditation through the Texas Private School Accreditation Commission or another state-recognized body and must have been in operation for at least two years. The majority of approved schools statewide are religiously affiliated, including Catholic, Christian, and other faith-based institutions, along with some specialized and early childhood programs.

Families interested in applying can visit educationfreedom.texas.gov for program details and to submit an application.

For the 2026–27 school year, the program prioritizes students with disabilities and those from lower-income households, specifically those earning at or below 500% and 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. Applicants in the highest income bracket are considered last, with a preference for former public or charter school students and a funding cap of 20% for this specific group.

For Texarkana-area families, the program introduces a new option, but not necessarily a broad one. With only four approved schools in the county and none serving high school students, the immediate impact may be felt most by families with younger children exploring alternatives to their assigned public school.

As the program matures and more schools potentially seek approval, the landscape could shift. For now, families in Bowie County are working with a short list.