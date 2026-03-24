Man Calls Cops After Seeing Child Sex Abuse Material On Partner’s Phone

SPONSOR

DE KALB, Texas–A man arrested earlier this month for allegedly possessing images depicting the sexual abuse of young children was reportedly brought to the attention of law enforcement by his intimate partner.

Benjamin Alexander Halsey, 27, was allegedly sleeping in his car outside a residence in New Boston the night of March 12 because of a verbal dispute with his partner, who was also his roommate, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. The roommate reported that he went outside to check on Halsey at about 7:30 p.m. because he had been drinking and noticed that Halsey’s phone was repeatedly lighting up with notifications.

The roommate reported that he picked up the phone to silence it and a photo application opened to reveal an image of a 5 or 6-year-old girl in a “pin up” pose with a “see-through” cloth draped over her body.

SPONSOR

The roommate allegedly noticed a number of questionable photos of children on Halsey’s phone.

Disturbed by what he saw, the roommate reportedly began packing up Halsey’s belongings and told Halsey at about 9 p.m. that he had seen what was on his phone and wanted him out of the residence immediately, the affidavit said.

Halsey allegedly left for a local gas station in the early morning hours of March 13 prompting the roommate to call police to check on his welfare, the affidavit said.

An officer who approached Halsey while he sat in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Ford Fiesta noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from Halsey and secured him in the back of his cruiser until backup from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office could arrive.

Halsey was ultimately arrested for public intoxication and taken to the New Boston, Texas, police department where he was interviewed by the De Kalb officer who first responded to the welfare call.

Halsey allegedly admitted to having “approximately 60 photos and three videos” of child sexual abuse material on two of three cell phones recovered from the Fiesta, the affidavit said.

Halsey is now being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $150,000. If convicted of possessing images depicting the sexual exploitation of children, Halsey faces two to 20 years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Halsey is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.